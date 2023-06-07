Dorothy Marie Marek, 80, of Shiner, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. She was born January 24, 1943, in El Campo to Justin Emil Mach and Mildred Katie Schulze Mach. She married Larry David Marek on November 2, 1973, in Victoria. She had been a member of the SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. She had worked many years for Tandy Brand Accessories.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling with her husband while he worked in construction. These jobs took them to Louisiana, Puerto Rico and to destinations far and away overseas. At home Dorothy enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and playing board games with family. She was a good cook and her Shrimp Mousse will be fondly remembered.
Dorothy loved her family and cherished each and every moment she got to spend with them. She was a woman with a huge heart and loved unconditionally. Her mantra in raising her family was honesty and compassion for others. Her life was an example of this every day.
Dorothy is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Darryl Spacek (Tina), Steve Spacek (Shannon), and Keith Marek (Amanda), brothers and sister-in-law, Justin Emil “Butch” Mach, Jr, and Gary Wayne Mach (Elizabeth) and a number of beloved grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Larry David Marek, Jr., and sister, Delores Sbatek.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Shiner Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Michael Morkovsky officiating. Friends may leave their condolences for the family by visiting www.shinerfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the care and direction of Shiner Funeral Home, 520 N. Ave C, Shiner, TX 78629. 361-594-3127.
