Mr. Jamel Marcole Johnson, 41 of Wharton, TX. passed away September 01, 2022. Jamel was born on September 23, 1980 in Wharton to Jimmy Lewis Woods and Joyce Johnson.
Services will be Saturday, September 17 at 11:00 a.m., held at The Word Church Worship Center (formerly St. James Baptist Church) 815 Mattie St. in Wharton. Burial will be at Jawborne Cemetery.
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel, Friday, September 16 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Ave., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979.532.3602.
