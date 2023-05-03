Eliza Norris, 71, a native Whartonian born May 17,1951, departed this life April 27, 2023 at Oakbend Medical Center in Richmond.
Eliza’s visitation will be Friday, May 5, at 2-6 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at New Faith Church.
Eliza will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Eliza Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.