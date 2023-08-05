Betty Sue Emshoff, 80, passed away on July 30, 2023, at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on October 16, 1942, in Wharton, to the late Joe and Valara Schunka Honc.
Betty was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School with the Class of 1960. She later attended Wharton County Junior College. A hard worker all her life, she was employed as a secretary, teachers aide, at auto dealerships and Wal Mart during her working career. She loved farming and ranching, enjoyed her cows and was often seen checking the cattle on horseback. She was also a member of St John Lutheran Church in Wharton for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Velma Treybig and son, Christopher Wittig.
Betty will be greatly missed by her sons, Kenneth Wittig and wife, Theresa of Iago and Forrest Wittig and wife, Melissa of Wharton, sister, Lorene Strathers and brother, Clifford Honc and her grandchildren, Lucas Wittig, Dharma and Diego Frost, Logan Wittig, Eric Hawley, Darrell & Erin Hawley, Krista Wittig and Toby Wittig and many friends.
Services will be held Friday, August 4 at Wharton Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kerry Nelson officiating. Burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton, TX. Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.