Henry Francis Jr, age 82 yrs. old of Wharton, Tx passed away on December 24, 2022. Henry was born on July 14, 1940, to Henry Francis, Sr. and Augusta Thompson.
Henry is survived by his children Devory Ann Francis, Ellease Francis, James Francis, Ron Francis, and a host of many relatives and friends.
Funeral Service is as follows Saturday, December 31, at 11:00 a.m., held at Eastgate New Prosperity Church, 329 FM102, Wharton, TX. 77488.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc.
