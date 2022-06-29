Estelle Michelle Allen, 52, of Wharton born Dec 27,1970 departed this life June 23, 2022.
To honor her memory, a visitation will be held at Matthews Funeral HomeFriday, July 1, 3-7 pm.
Shell’s homegoing celebration will be Saturday, July 2 at 2 p.m. at True Holiness Pentecostal Church #2 in Wharton. Burial will take place Tuesday, July 5 at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.