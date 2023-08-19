Charles Craig “Goose” Gwinner, 75, passed away on August 8, 2023, in Houston, Texas. He was born on April 6, 1948, to the late Robert Charles Gwinner and Betty Jane Grubb in Ellsworth, Kansas.
Craig was born and raised in Ellsworth, Kansas. He was a gifted athlete and loved to play football, baseball, and basketball. In high school, Goose also joined track and he held a ten year discus record.
After graduating from Ellsworth High School, Craig threw discus and played football at Fort Hayes University. Craig furthered his education at Kansas University to pursue physical therapy. He joined Physical Therapists Associates in 1973. The Gwinner family moved to Wharton in 1989, where Goose continued to work as a therapist until July 3, 2023; devoting 50 years to physical therapy, his true passion.
When Craig was not working, his other passions included golfing, pheasant or deer hunting, volunteering on Wharton County’s 100 Club board, or spending time with family.
Craig loved the Lord, and he served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church for 34 years. Craig “Goose” loved his community and was an avid example to those around him of Christ’s love.
Craig will be greatly missed by wife, Brenda Sue Osterloh Gwinner of Wharton. His daughter, Kimberly Paige Sheffield and husband, Brent of Allen, son, Robert Charles (Chase) Gwinner and wife, Brittany of College Station. Craig is also survived by his grandchildren, Skyler Paige Sheffield, Samantha Reese Sheffield, Allison Claire Gwinner, Avery Kate Gwinner, Andrew Charles Gwinner, and Elliott Joseph Gwinner. He was preceded in death by his parents, but is survived by his sister, Nan Wooten and husband, Coy of Ellsworth, KS. Goose will be missed by so many other close friends and family.
Visitation will be held between 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25, at First Presbyterian Church in Wharton. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m., also at First Presbyterian Church at 1602 John Knox St. Wharton Texas 77488.
In lieu of flowers: memorials may be made out to 100 Club of Wharton County, PO BOX 46; El Campo, TX 77437 or First Presbyterian Church, 1602 Knox St; Wharton, TX 77488. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
