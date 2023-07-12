Judith (Judy) Ann Rotholz, 85, of Wharton, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023, in Sugar Land. She was born on April 18, 1938, to Richard and Marion Robbins, in Janesville, Wisconsin. She lived most of her young life in Wisconsin, graduating from Janesville High School in 1956 before moving to Illinois to study nursing at Hinsdale College.
Judy met her late husband Max B. Rotholz in 1977 when working as a private nurse in Lake Forest, Illinois and they soon moved to Wharton. She enjoyed raising her family in a small Texas town, including living in the country with wildflowers, magnolia trees, and horses.
Judy loved to take care of people and spent over five decades as a registered nurse, caring for patients in hospitals, nursing homes, and schools. She also loved to take care of animals, stray cats and dogs always found their way to her.
In her free time, Judy enjoyed reading, gardening, and all types of decorating. Holiday decorating was her favorite, and she loved to decorate multiple Christmas trees and her yard. She also loved talking and laughing with her family, especially during trips into Houston for shopping and lunch. She never met a stranger and loved sharing stories and hearing about her loved ones and friends’ lives. She will lovingly be remembered for her open heart, compassion, and strength.
Judy was predeceased by her husband, Max B. Rotholz, parents, Richard and Marion Robbins, and sister, Gail Faust. She is survived by her daughter, Carol West, and son, Todd Rotholz (wife Melissa); three grandchildren, Ericka Ryan (husband Sam), Carson Rotholz, and Reade Rotholz; brother Dennis Robbins (wife Di Ann); brother-in-law, Tom Faust; nieces Kari Krebs (husband George), Karmen Thomas (husband Kenneth), Melissa Juhl (husband Ben), and Heather Guess (husband Jared); and nephews Clifford Faust (wife Alicia), and Chad Faust.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410.
