Lisa Melendez, 46, of Wharton, passed away peacefully while in hospital care on October 23, 2022 from complications after a sudden diagnosis of cancer. She was born in Orange County Florida to Wanda Christy Melendez and late Benjamin Melendez.
Lisa was a mom before all. She loved and protected her children fiercely and wanted them to be the very best people they could be. She was a kind and faithful friend to anyone who needed her and she was loved by everyone that met her. She was dedicated to her church family and loved God passionately. She was always the woman behind the camera, a beauty seeker and our favorite photographer. She was a master baker in her own right and that fact will be met with no resistance from the community. Anyone who has ever had the privilege of tasting her desserts will attest to it. Lisa loved an adventure; Any chance she got to travel or road trip, she took it. Her favorite place to travel was to the beaches of Puerto Rico, where she spent her time tasting new foods and learning about her family and culture. She was the comedy and sarcasm queen and everybody knew it. You could never quite guess what was going to come out of her mouth next but you always knew it was gonna be entertaining. She will be deeply missed by her family and hope that everyone she encountered will remember her spirit.
Lisa is survived by her children, Celena Campos, Kane (Noah) O’Neal, Isaiah O’Neal, India O’Neal and stepson Thomas O’Neal; Her siblings, Rachel Melendez Scranton and husband Gerard Scranton, Naomi Melendez, Samuel Melendez and wife Shauntain Melendez, John Paul Melendez and wife Michelle Melendez, Claribel Melendez, Isaias Melendez and wife Ivette Sanchez. She is also survived by all of her favorite nieces and nephews, Tessa Lowe and husband Phillip Lowe, Brandon Cadena, Rachel Emily Scranton, Ray (Antonio) Ovalle and wife Eden Ovalle, Gavin Deniakis, Samira Deniakis, Safira Melendez, Anabelle Melendez, Alexis Scranton, Adrian Scranton, Alyssa Cadena, Markus Cadena and Jason Cadena; her best friend Jennifer Stell and all of her great-nieces and nephews: Winston, Henry, Eleanor, Elias, and granddaughter Willow.
Lisa wished to be cremated and for her loved ones to celebrate all of the magic she brought to our lives, with joy and remembrance, so that’s how we will honor her.
The service will be held at Grace Community Fellowship in Wharton on Sunday, October 30 at 4 p.m.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
