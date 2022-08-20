Carmen Limas, age 71, passed away after a lengthy illness. Carmen was a lifelong resident of Wharton, she worked with the public all her life and enjoyed getting to know people.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Julia P. Campos as well as numerous brothers and sisters.
She is survived by daughter, Stephanie Limas of East Bernard. Son, Michael Limas and daughter-in-law, Rebecca ‘Becky’ Limas of Wharton. Grandchildren, Mackenzie Alizabeth and husband, Tony DeLaCruz, Jr. of Katy, Louis Alexander Limas of Georgetown and Sophia Lee Limas of East Bernard. Aubrey Kathryn Limas and Julia Nicole Limas of Wharton. Great-grandchildren, Mason Trimm and Aria Reign DeLaCruz. Sisters, Virginia and brother-in-law, Bill Torres of Houston, Jessica Christine Riggs, of Clute, Juanita Gutierrez, of Wharton, Antonia Lupe Campos, of Wharton, Delia Pacheco, of Houston and Joseph A. Campos, of Louisiana.
Carmen will be cremated and per her request no formal service will be performed. Her children are honoring her wishes.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to the Houston Hospice office in El Campo.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx, 979.532.3410.
