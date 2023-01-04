Donald B. Salyer, 82, of Wharton, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born on December 6, 1940 in Mathis, Texas to the late Fratee and Ruth Robertson Salyer.
Donald was raised in the Mathis area and attended school there. He later married Carrie “Sue” Stanley on May 26, 1961 in Corpus Christi.
Donald worked at Texasgulf Sulphur as a mechanic for many years. He enjoyed fishing, watching his Astros, coaching Babe Ruth and Peewee baseball for over 20 years, was a Scout leader in New Gulf, a great story teller and also was known to give great advise.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brent Lane, brothers, Alan Salyer and Douglas Salyer.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue Stanley Salyer, sons, Bryant Salyer of Louise, Chris Salyer and wife, Tracy of El Campo, Sammy Salyer and wife, Adriana of Wharton and Donny Salyer of Brookshire, sister, Winnie Bullock of Victoria, brother, Jack Salyer and wife, Mary of San Antonio, grandchildren, Staci Fisher and husband, Eric, Olivia Salyer, Chelsea Green and husband, Evan, Nicholas Salyer, Christopher Martin and wife, Stephanie, Kelly Salyer, Katy Salyer, Paige Salyer, Hunter Salyer and wife, Summer and Courtney Salyer, great-grandchildren, Whitaker Fisher and soon to be born, Karli Fisher and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family and share memories on Saturday, January 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Wharton. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
