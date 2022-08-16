Aurora “Momo” Rodriguez, 97, of Boling, passed away August 13, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
Aurora was born in Goliad on October 6, 1924, to the late Esteban and Maria Reyes Rubio. She attended schools in Goliad and Victoria. She worked as a nanny in her younger years. Aurora married Alejandro Rodriguez Sr. on August 30, 1947 in Victoria. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1998. They moved to the New Gulf and Boling area where they operated Alex’s Café for many years, known for their BBQ and Mexican food. Aurora loved to cook, especially for the holidays and family gatherings; family always looked forward to her turkey and dressing at Thanksgiving, and grilled cheese sandwiches. She had a green thumb and could grow many flowers and plants. Sewing was another hobby of hers, sewing dresses, shirts, curtains and anything the family wanted. In her later years, she enjoyed her Mexican novelas. She was preceded in death by her husband, grandchildren, Doreen Rodriguez and Andrew Daniel Rodriguez, parents and siblings.
She is survived by her children Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr. of Boling, Reynaldo Rodriguez of Boling, Esmeralda de la Cruz of McAllen, Esteban Rodriguez and wife, Irma of Richmond, and Sally Stark and husband, Steven of Boling, 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
On August 17 the visitation will be held at Wharton Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be Ramiro de la Cruz, Jr., Roddy Rodriguez, Steve Garrett Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Cristina Doreen Hinojosa and Dorien Samora Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979.532.3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.