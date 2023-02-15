Retired Master Sergeant Francis (Shawn) Paul Peterson, USA, Retired, 83, of Wharton, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home in Wharton sur-
rounded by his loving family. He was born on January 27, 1940 in Republic, Michigan to the late Anslem Leonard and Beatrice Maude Philip Peterson.
Shawn joined the National Guard in 1957 where he served until enlisting in the United States Army in 1958. Shawn earned numerous honors throughout his career as an Airborne Ranger including the Bronze Star before his retirement in 1978. He served two tours in Vietnam.
He married Peggy Fletcher on April 17, 1972. She preceded him in death on January 1, 1994. Shawn was a gifted wood craftsman and after his retirement from the military returned to his favorite hobby, carpentry. After many years running his own custom cabinetry and handyman business, he found great joy in his later years tending to the homestead he shared with his family.
Shawn is survived by his daughters, Ruth Hasselmeier and husband Kenneth and Katherine Buckley and husband Terry, grandchildren, Krystal Hasselmeier, Lauren Hasselmeier, Jacob Hasselmeier, Sean Hasselmeier, Samuel Buckley and Rebekah Buckley, great- grandchildren, Brayden Kingsbury, Joshua Hasselmeier, Christian Garcia and Justin Harris.
Shawn will be laid to rest with his wife at Greenlawn in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor his lifelong habit of helping others by giving to the cause of your choice.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488.
979-532-3410.
