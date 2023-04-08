Michael McHaney, 64, of Boling went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born on March 3, 1959 in Palacios to parents, George and Coleen Tracey McHaney, Jr.
Michael was raised in the Channelview area and graduated from a Baptist High School. He married Phyllis Hession on May 28, 1995. He worked as an electrical contractor for many years, loved to fish and then work some more. He was a member of Grace Community Fellowship Church in Wharton for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Pat McHaney.
Michael is survived by his wife, Phyllis McHaney, sons, Brandon McHaney, Shane Patterson, and Shalby Kliem, daughter Sharon Orsak and husband Bernard, sister Tracy Barela and husband Manuel, grandchildren Lauren Orsak, Jordan Patterson, Landon Orsak, Cheyne Prihoda, McKenzie Patterson, Lathan Orsak, Corey Patterson, and Waylon Vaughn McHaney, four great- grandchildren, and nephews and niece. Roger and Dr. Bonnie Harvey and John Harvey and numerous friends.
Memorial services will be held un Saturday April 15 at 3 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Wharton.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
