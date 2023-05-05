Louis Chumchal, 90, of Wharton, TX passed away on May 2, 2023 in a Wharton nursing center. He was born on May 26, 1932, in Wharton to the late Joe Philip and Mary Knesek Chumchal.
Louis was raised in the Wharton and Hungerford area and attended school in Wharton. He was a farmer all his life and loved being outdoors, on his tractor or feeding and checking on his pigs and cattle. Louis enjoyed the coffee club meetings in the mornings at the donut shop for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Janik and brothers, Eddie Chumchal, Joe Chumchal, Jr., Pete Chumchal, and Bennie Chumchal.
Louis is survived by his sister, Mary Kubena of Edna and brother, Daniel Chumchal of Wharton, along with numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 8 after 9 am. at Wharton Funeral Home with funeral services following at 11 am. with Deacon David Valdez officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Chumchal, Jr., Randy Chumchal, Wrayal Tate, Earl Chumchal, Michael Chumchal and Roger Chumchal.
Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.