Jerry Barnes, 69 years old of Boling passed away on May 28, 2023 at a Wharton care center. He was born on October 12, 1953 in Houston, Texas to the late Rufus Wallace and Martha Kane Barnes.
Jerry was raised in Houston and graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1972. He married Leslie Denise Stuff on August 4, 1973 in Houston. Jerry served our country proudly and honorably in the United States Marines Corps. He later became manager of Mister Carwash. He enjoyed playing card and board games, driving around in the country and fishing in the lake at his house. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Barnes Glezen.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Leslie Barnes, daughter, Denise Lea Barnes Amerson and husband, Douglas, son, Neil Barnes and grandchildren, Owen, Kaitlyn, James and Joanna all of Boling, sisters, Cynthia Barnes Richey and husband, Jim of Longview and Teresa Barnes Hergenreter of Grapevine, and many friends.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410.
