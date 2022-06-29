Shelley Marie Lott, fondly known as “Ms. Shelley”, was friend to all and stranger to none. She entered this earthly realm January 28, 1949 as the first born to Herbert and Charlene Lott. She burst on the scene with those small sparkling eyes, adorable dimples and that captivating smile that most found irresistible, even in her adulthood.
She was a native of Wharton graduating from Wharton Training High School in 1967 and later receiving an associate degree from Wharton County Jr. College. She was the first African American librarian at the Wharton County Library and very well known throughout the county as the Children’s Librarian for more than 20 years. She organized numerous innovative after school and summer programs for children, promoting reading literacy. She was also known for her expert tailoring and knitting talents.
She had a generous heart and caring spirit, almost to a fault. She was well-known as a woman of God, wholly committed to the work of God and dedicated to the preservation of the legacy of her grandparents, Supt. Bennie Roy and Dist. Missionary Geneva Roy.
She had four siblings, Linda Lott Owens (Houston), Pamela (deceased), Herbert, Jr (deceased) and Rose (deceased). Her parents, her paternal and maternal grandparents all preceded her in death. She had no biological children but became surrogate to more children than she could count, three of whom were the children of the national songbird Danniebelle Hall: Charlotte Patterson (Calif.), Charles Hall (Calif.) and Cynthia Philpot (South Carolina). She had a host of godchildren, cousins and friends whom she loved.
She made her heavenly transition Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She is now healed and whole. Her celebration of life will be Saturday, July 2 at 12 p.m., at the Wharton Funeral Home chapel, 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. Burial will follow at Wharton Cemetery, Wharton, Tx.
A repass will be held following the services at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N Fulton St., Wharton, Tx.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
