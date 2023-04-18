Norris Joseph Senegal, 73, of East Bernard, born October 11, 1949 to Horace and Felicia Senegal Sr. in Lafayette, LA departed this life April 7, 2023.
Norris leaves to cherish his memory his wife Ellyn Dickerson Senegal, four children: Broderick Senegal (Bernice), Tonya Jones, Shamika Francois (Clarence) and Norrisha Senegal (Juan); six siblings: Alton Senegal (Leona), Bertha Johnson, Althea Davis (Leo), Junius Senegal (Bonnie), Rena Ames & Theresa Faulks (William), nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Norris's visitation will be Friday. April 21, 2-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at New Faith Church of Wharton. Norris will be laid to rest at Peach Creek Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 979-532-2715.
