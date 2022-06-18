Larry Boehle passed into the arms of the Lord on June 10, 2022 in East Bernard at his home with his wife by his side. He was born in Dixon, Illinois, to the late Carl G. Boehle and Pauline Loretta Culp.
Larry was a member of the United States Marine where he attained the rank of Corporal and worked in construction for most of his life. He is preceded in death by his siblings Gene Boehle and Carol Halsey.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Stephens of East Bernard and son Jerritt Boehle. Larry is also survived by his siblings Doris Garland, Jerry Boehle, Mary Zell, James Boehle, and Tom Boehle.
The Family is having a private service on a later date.
