Dorothy (Dot) C. Mader was born on August 6, 1933 to Willie and Judith (Pavlicek) Cerny of El Campo. She graduated Valedictorian of Cresent High School. Married her high school sweetheart, the late Vince Mader Jr. on October 20, 1952. They settled down in Pierce where they raised four children. Dorothy was a talented seamstress, sewing all of the family’s garments. She enjoyed baking delicious candies, pies, kolaches, streudels, noodles and her famous poppy seed cake. She was an avid gardener, and would create beautiful displays of color in her yard.
Dorothy was a member of Wharton Catholic Daughters of the America’s Court 1990 and American Legion Auxiliary. She was always the life of the party, and thoroughly enjoyed dancing, all social gatherings, and getting her signature French Twist hairstyle done on a weekly basis as well as her red nails. Dot was a kind, loving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She worked within A&M’s Pest Management Program for many years, then H&R Block. After retirement, she became a loving care giver within her community.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Willie and Judith (Pavlicek) Cerny; husband Vince Mader Jr.; sons Vincent Mader and Rudy Mader; sister Loraine Franek; brother-in-law Gerald Franek; and great-grandson Colin Tyler.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Judith Korenek and husband Leonard; son, William (Bill) Mader; granddaughters, Bridget (Brandon) Adams, Brooke (Cory) Olsovsky, Christinna (Spencer) Lesikar, and Misty Tyler; two grandsons, William (Catherine) Mader and Michael (Candice) Mader; nine great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Madison Adams, Rory and Whryse Lesikar, Tori Chumchal, John and James Mader, Mason and Madison Mader.
Thank you to the staff, nurses, and doctors at Ganado Nursing and Rehabilitation and Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion for their loving care.
Visitation began at 1 p.m. Friday, January 21 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass followed at 2 p.m. with interment following at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers were Will Mader, Brandon Adams, David Franek, Gary Dolejsi, Gary Wendel, Spencer Lesikar and Dennis Mader. Honorary pallbearers were Robert Cerny, Ben Kovar, James Mader, John Mader and Rory Lesikar.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion or Nazareth Academy Catholic School, both in Victoria, Texas.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo, Tx. 77437 979-543-3681.
