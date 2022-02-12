Clifford Johnson, 78, of Lake Jackson passed away on Monday, February 07, 2022 in Lake Jackson.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Burr with Rev. Gregory Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Jawbone Cemetery in Burr.
Visitation will be same day of the service at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
