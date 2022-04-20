Ann Mary (Cervenka) Wuthrich, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Ann was born on Sept. 13, 1926, in El Campo, to James and Bertha Hubenak Cervenka. She was one of seven children and grew up with four brothers and two sisters. Ann was a graduate of El Campo High School, Wharton County Junior College and the University of Houston. She taught 2nd grade at Louise Hutchins Elementary in El Campo for 17 years until her retirement.
Ann married Albert Frederick Wuthrich on June 29, 1946, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wharton. They settled in Crescent, where they spent their entire lives farming the land that was so near and dear to their hearts. They were married for 59 years before Albert passed away in 2005, and even after his death, Ann kept the family farm going with the help of her children, friends and neighbors.
Ann was a faithful child of God and lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a Ladies Aid member. She was a devoted wife and mother to her two daughters. Ann was also a talented artist and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed gardening and watching her grandchildren grow up. Later in her life, when she was blessed with her seven great-grandchildren, she would write them letters, poems and scripture. She loved being Great Grandma Whoopie, the pen pal with impeccable penmanship.
Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Frederick Wuthrich; grandson, Nathan Frederick Denton; parents, James and Bertha Cervenka; and four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Beth Denton and Jane Wuthrich Smith and husband Tommy; sister, Lee Wuthrich and husband Arnold; seven grandchildren, Dr. Darrell Smith and wife Sioux, Jenna Kujawski and husband Brady, Kendra Rabroker and husband Ray, Joseph Denton and wife Blythe, Micah Denton, Anna Anderson and husband Andrew, and Laura Denton; and seven great-grandchildren, Phoenix Rae Smith, Pryce Frederick Rabroker, Teagan Jayne Rabroker, Kassidy Reese Kujawski, Barrett Thomas Kujawski, Hollis Christen Kujawski and Elizabeth Denton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3410.
