Patricia Winkenwerder, 71, of Wharton passed away suddenly on Monday, August 29, 2022 in a Wharton hospital. She was born on August 9, 1951 in Wharton to the late Frank and Francis Zdzieblowski Twardowski.
Patricia was raised in the Boling area and graduated from Boling High School with the class of 1971. Patricia worked for WalMart for many years. She was a department manager and sales associate. She loved visiting with family, playing board and card games, and traveling to try her luck at the casinos in Las Vegas and later Louisianna.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers; Frank Twardowski,Jr., Martin Twardowski, Henry Twardowski and Anthony Twardowski.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Laura Winkenwerder of Wharton, son, Dale Winkenwerder of Belton, and brother Robert Twardowski of Boling, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family was held on Friday, September 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boling Scout House on the grounds of the Boling Community Center in Boling.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx 77488. 979.532.3410.
