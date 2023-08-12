Katie Sue (Douglas) Vestal, 67, passed away at her home in East Bernard, TX on August 7, 2023.
Katie was born January 18, 1956 in Wharton to Larue and Freddie Douglas. She grew up in Hungerford, raised a family in Gainesville, and had a successful career as a financial programmer in the DFW metroplex. When her health began to decline, she
made the wise decision to get out of the metroplex and move back to her hometown. She was so happy to be back in the company of so many of her close friends and family.
She was diminutive in stature but had a large personality. She was funny, smart, honest, and outgoing. She was always willing to help those that were in need, and she held close to her heart all those that helped her when she was in need.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents Larue Douglas and Freddie Douglas, and her brother Fred Douglas. She is survived by her brother Jack Douglas and wife Lois of East Bernard; daughter Shawn Hawkins and husband John of Bedford; daughter Erin Vestal of Galveston; son Cyrus Vestal and wife Lisa of Gainesville; grandchildren Joel, Ashley, Carson, Jordan, Holden, David, Sophia, Hank, Conrad, Ann Marie, and one great-granddaughter Quinn.
Memorial services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 at the First Baptist Church in East Bernard.
