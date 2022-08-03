Dr. Robert Bruce (Bob) Caraway Jr. of Wharton, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Sunday July 24th, 2022. Born to Robert Bruce and Agnes Molinda “Peg” Caraway on February 13th, 1920, Bob grew up on the family farm in Tolar, Texas, where he was a valued member of the nearby First Methodist Rock Church Community. He graduated from Tolar High School in 1936 before heading to Texas A&M University where he obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1942. He practiced in Waco before deciding to return to school to pursue medicine.
He obtained his Doctor of Medicine from Baylor University College of Medicine in 1947 and was certified by the Texas State Board of Medical Examiners the following year. He completed his residency at Saint Louis City Hospital in St. Louis and Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore.
In 1947 he was appointed as Assistant Surgeon with the rank of Lieutenant (junior grade) in the U.S. Naval Reserve. In 1951 he served as an assistant medical officer in the orthopedic service of the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego. During the Korean War he was stationed in Fukuoka, Japan.
Dr. Caraway was one of the founding members of the Rugeley and Blasingame Clinic in Wharton. As a general surgeon, his contributions were many, but his greatest passion was in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.
Although he officially retired in 1990, he continued to see patients well into the late 1990s. Known for his exemplary bedside manner, kindness, and philanthropy, Dr. Caraway spent much of his life giving back to his community. He joined St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in 1957; he joined the American Cancer Society in 1957; and he was a longtime member of the Wharton Lions Club.
Bob married Marian Annette Edmonds on February 25th, 1965, at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in an early morning ceremony before getting on a plane to Mexico City for their honeymoon. He and Annette recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Bob had three children, Sandra, Bruce, and Brett.
He loved being at the beach with Sandy, attending A&M football games with Bruce and his family, and discussing current events and history with Brett. He was an avid Aggie football fan who loved traveling with his family, fishing with his grandchildren, and antiquing with his wife.
He loved his family dearly and every Christmas he returned to his childhood home on the farm to spend the holidays with them.
Dr. Caraway is survived by wife Annette Caraway of Wharton; son Brett Caraway and wife Kylie of Toronto, Ontario; daughter-in-law Sherri Caraway of Tolar; grandson Avery Caraway and wife Emily of Bryan; granddaughter Lauren Caraway of Dallas; and niece Carole Caraway of Fort Worth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Bruce and Agnes Molinda Caraway; his brothers Charles Theron Caraway and Forrest Eldon Caraway; his daughter Sandra Lynn Caraway and his son Bruce Edmonds Caraway; and his nephew David Craig Caraway.
Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in Wharton, at 10 a.m. on August 6 with a reception to follow. Burial will be a private family gathering at Rock Church Cemetery in Tolar, adjacent to the family farm. Memorials or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Medical Association, or Wharton Lions Club.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 979.532.3410.
