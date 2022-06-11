David Gene Koehne, 69, of East Bernard went to be with his Lord & Loved Ones on June 9, 2022. He was born on August 25, 1952 in Houston to Reinhardt and Georgie (Pisklak) Koehne. He retired from TDCJ with over 25 years of service. Most recently, David was a Bus Driver in East Bernard. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg and was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. His hobbies included making homemade wine, tending to his garden, taking care of his animals, riding around on his golfcart and camping at Coleto Creek. This loving father, “Paw Paw”, brother, uncle and friend will truly be missed.
David is preceded in death by his father, Reinhardt Koehne and his wife, Sharon Koehne.
Survivors include his mother, Georgie Koehne; children, Scott Koehne, Danny Koehne and wife, Cortney, Dale Koehne, Jennifer Cole and husband, Tommy; fiancée, Lee Ann Sebesta and her daughters, Erin Miller, Emily Renteria and husband, R.J., Elizabeth Wilson and husband, Lee; sisters, Diane Teykl and husband, Phil, Susan Sliva, and husband, Mike, Sandy Beard and husband, Sidney, Peggy Sliva and Dennis Cannon; and numerous nieces and nephews he loved as well.
David was the proud “Paw Paw” to Roman, Reagan, Cooper, Dylan, Aubree, Kori, Jerry, Payton, Paisley, Ethan, Cash, Koen, and Brooke.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 15 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Chris Sliva, Ben Sliva, Mason Sydow, Todd Teykl, Bradley Sliva and Cody Medve.
Honorary pallbearers will include Cooper Lawson, and Dylan & Roman Koehne.
For those wishing, memorials may be made to your local church.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.