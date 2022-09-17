Jose Joe Garcia, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on Monday, September 12, 2022 at a Sugar Land hospital. Joe was born on December 25, 1937 to the late Juan and Delfina Zamorano Garcia near Olmito, Texas.
Joe was raised in the Los Fresnos area graduating from Los Fresnos High School. He married Aurora Solis on June 19, 1965 in El Campo. Joe worked as a meat cutter for many years at Guffeys and later Dees Market. He also enjoyed truck driving, working for many years for Builders Transport, Evans Oil and Gas, Moets and Couey and finally Schultz Bros. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, camping, traveling, shooting pool, playing Bingo and listening to good music. But of all this, his favorite thing to do was spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Juan and Delfina (Zamorano) Garcia, he was preceded in death by his brothers Felipe and Francisco Garcia.
Joe is survived by his wife, Aurora Garcia of Wharton, daughter, Jessica Garcia of Wharton, sons; Joe Garcia, Jr. of San Antonio and John Anthony Garcia and wife, Lora J of Taft, sisters; Maria Isabel Elam and husband, Randy and Maria Del Socorro Llanes and husband, Crescencio, brothers; Lionel Garcia and wife, Josie, Juan Garcia, Jr., Luis Garcia, Sr., and Jesus Garcia, grandchildren; Joe Garcia, III, Dana Garcia, Miranda Garcia, Clarissa Garcia, Joe Andrew Garcia, Marisa Perez and Mia Perez, great-grandchildren; Mateo, Trey, Tristan, Paul, Penelope, Alayna, Joseph, Delilah, Jeremiah, Madilynn, Ava, Joshua and one on the way. Along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
