Wynelle “Nell” Matula, 80, of San Antonio and formerly of Wharton passed away on February 16, 2023, at her sons’ residence in Bellville surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 26, 1942, in Wharton to the late Emil Richard (1979) and Mildred Edith Klacman Matula (1986).
Nell was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School class of 1961. Nell graduated from Wharton County Junior College with an Associate Degree in 1963, Sam Houston State University with a Bachelors’ Degree in 1965 and later earned her Masters’ Degree from Texas Tech University in 1980. She loved being a teacher, especially Home Economics. Nell retired from Northside School District in San Antonio after 42 years as an educator. She enjoyed traveling. Her favorite trip was with her son’s family to Salzburg Austria and later Prague. She enjoyed collecting Snoopy and Coca-Cola memorabilia, watching classic movies, sewing, baking brownies, and wearing her signature color, red. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Aileen Matula Berberich and Jeane Matula Jacobs.
Nell was a beloved mother, grandmother, and church member. Nell is survived by her son, Patrick Johnston and wife, Tara of Bellville, grandsons, Neil Johnston of Bellville, and Kyle Johnston of College Station.
A small memorial service will be held in her honor. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 979-532-3410.
