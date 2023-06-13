David William Guthman, 72, of Lissie, Texas, passed away in his home on June 6, 2023.He was born on April 20, 1951 to Lee Roy Guthman and Faye Inez (Wilson) Guthman in Wharton. David was raised in Lissie and attended school in East Bernard graduating Salutatorian of his class in 1969.
David attended Lamar University and graduated in 1975 with a chemical engineering degree. He was employed by Alcoa Corporation for four years in Bauxite, Arkansas from 1975 to 1978. He then returned to Lissie to join the family rice farming operation with his dad and brother Tommy. He later became and currently served as the President/CEO of Rice Industries Incorporated.
David enjoyed rides with his friend Glen and dog Sophie, sitting in his truck listening to Astro games for hours, studying horse racing statistics to prepare for upcoming races and gambling trips, doing cross word puzzles, and occasionally cooking the most wonderful chili, gumbos, and chicken caldo xochitl soup.
David is survived by his daughters Kristen Guthman Smith (Lance) and Kara Guthman (Thomas Cortez); sons Craig Guthman (Stephanie) and Kelly Guthman (Miranda); their mother and former wife Deborah Vacek Guthman; brother Tommy Guthman (Gail); grandchildren Cameron Sharp (Ben), Braden Guthman, Kirbi Guthman, Spencer Sebring, Madison Cortez, Leyton, Emmarie, and Parker Smith; gambling buddies and good friends Glen Janow, Scot Jones, and Forest English; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lee Roy and Inez Guthman; grandchild Nicholas Sebring; brother Dennis Guthman; friends Butch Broesche and James Boney.
Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lissie United Methodist Church in Lissie. Stan Warfield officiated. Visitation was at the church that same day from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will took place at the Lissie Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jon Guthman, Mark John Vacek, Dustin Guthman, Glen Janow, Scot Jones, Forest English, Garrett Graves, Arturo Ramirez, and JJ Schmidt.
Memorials may be given to the local charity of your choice. Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Services were under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home, 1515 Montezuma St. Columbus, Tx. 78934. 979-732-2143.
