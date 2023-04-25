In loving memory of Desiree Michelle Koliba, 43, a sweet beautiful daughter, sister and aunt. She was born April 8, 1980 in Houston, Texas. She fought a short battle with cancer and left this world on April 20th, 2023 at Sugarland Methodist Hospital.
She is survived by her parents, Nancy and Marvin Koliba of Wharton, brother Dale Koliba of Houston and sister, Elizabeth and Bryce Read of Cypress and nephews Wilder and Hudson Read.
Desiree was raised in the Needville/Damon area where she graduated from Needville High School in 1998. Desi enjoyed boating and skiing, working puzzles and spending time with her nephews. She enjoyed working at a local restaurant for 10+ years where she loved meeting and making new friends/customers.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 4616 CR 154 Wharton all who knew her are welcome.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.