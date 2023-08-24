Ann Kramr, 86, of East Bernard passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023, at her residence. She was born on January 21, 1937, to the late John and Elizabeth Way of London, England.
Ann was raised in London and attended Chiswick School. When Ann was about 18 years old, she met a young American tourist by the name of John Kramr. He captured her heart, and they were married in East Bernard on November 24, 1956. They were married for 65 years before he preceded her in death on October 19, 2022. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also owned and managed Mary’s Dress Shop in Wharton for 25 years. Ann loved to travel, cook, and bake for family and church events, was very active at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard and adored spending time with her family. She was known for her ability to bake the best kolaches around. John and Ann also made gallons and gallons of sauerkraut for the festival each year. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America where she and John served an integral part of the infamous CDA noodle soup supper. John and Ann were also active in the KJT Society for many years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings and her grandson, Jonathan Kramr.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Sharon Sabo and husband, Richard of Austin, sons, David Kramr of Lissie, Richard Kramr and wife, Rhonda of Lissie and Christopher Kramr and wife, Samantha of Cypress, grandchildren, Stephanie Sabo, Catherine Sabo, Adam Kramr and wife Alexis, Megan Kramr, Nicholas Kramr, Cameron Kramr and wife Amber, Victoria Kramr and Brandon Kramr and great-grandchildren, Wells, Rocky and Lyla, and many friends.
Memorial donations can be made to: St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105-1905
Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 22 starting at 5 p.m. with a Rosary recited by Catholic Daughters at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, East Bernard. A mass was Celebrated on Wednesday, August 23 at 10 a.m. with Father Charles Otsiwah officiating. Entombment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum followed. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
