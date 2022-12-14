Mrs. Kim Gooden, age 44 yrs. old of Sealy, Tx, formerly of Wharton passed away on December 04, 2022. Kim was born on November 22, 1978 to Otis Washington, Sr. and late Sheryl Kimble Washington.
Mrs. Gooden is survived by her husband, Rodney Gooden, daughters, Tacora Turner and Raquel Gooden and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, December 16 from 12-6 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Service is as follows: Saturday, December 17 at 11:00 a.m., held at New Faith Church, 2412 N. Walnut St, Wharton, TX. Burial will be at the Wharton City Cemetery.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 979/532-3602.
