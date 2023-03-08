Leonore P. Melchor passed into the arms of the Lord on March 5, 2023, at a Houston area hospital, she was 67. Leonore was born in Wharton on February 14, 1956, to the late Matias Perales & Leonora Cruz.
Leonore spent her life in the Wharton area and raised her family here. Her family fondly remembers her for loving to dance and play bingo. However, what her children are going to dearly miss the most is that she loved to go places surrounded by her entire family. She will be sadly missed by all.
Leonore is survived by her companion Jesus Segura, children Larry Melchor (Denice Rodriguez) of El Campo, Lonnie Melchor of Wharton, Leonard Melchor (Naomi Medina) of Garwood, Lawrence Melchor of El Campo, Laticia Melchor of El Campo, Laura Melchor of El Campo, Virginia Loya of Alvin, and Raymond Ybarra of Rosenberg. She is also survived by her ex-husband Larry Melchor Sr., sisters Rosie and husband Lupe Garcia of Bay City, Lucy and husband Delbert Perkins of Wharton, Manuela Perales, Mary Perales, Teresa Perales, brother Johnny Perales, 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Lenore is preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ellen Loya, sister Guadalupe Perales, and brother Tony Perales.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday March 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral mass to be held on Thursday March 9, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Wharton. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
