Sylvester Frank Dusek was born in East Bernard, Texas on December 25, 1934. He died on August 23, 2023 at the age of 88 years old. His parents were Frank and Tillie Prazak Dusek and he was the oldest of four children. He was born in a farmhouse in Bernard Prairie, delivered by a midwife. At the age of 10, he knew how to operate a 1939 Model “B” John Deere Tractor and assisted his father with minor field work. He picked cotton by hand and worked in hay and corn fields. He attended Holy Cross Catholic School and graduated from East Bernard High School in 1953. Sylvester volunteered for the army draft and received an honorable discharge as a corporal in 1956. He also attended Fort Bend Business College under the G.I. Bill for three years. He worked for Cooper Cameron (formerly W-K-M) for 42 years. He then retired as a machine tool maintenance repair supervisor.
Sylvester was a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound and disabled at Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was a member of the KJT #40, and he celebrated over 75 years as a member and enjoyed volunteering for the annual church bazaar. His hobbies included reading, gardening, and especially fishing. He displayed much patience in catching large red fish, flounders, and trout. He was skilled in servicing and repairing his own boat and fishing equipment as well as his vehicles. Sylvester was a creative man who had a mechanical mind and the ability to take things apart, finding the problem, and repairing them to be almost better than when they were new. His life revolved around his wife and family as well as enjoying time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sylvester was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Dusek, parents, Frank and Tillie Prazak Dusek, brothers Ray Dusek and wife Frances Swinkey Dusek, Ben Dusek, sister Tillie Dusek Neubauer, and husband Harvey Neubauer, nephew Darryl Neubauer: and mother of his children, Helen Mican Dusek.
He is survived by son, Eugene Dusek and wife, Rhonda, daughters, Sharon Sebesta and spouse Ronnie, Janice Carlton and spouse Ronnie, Darlene Wieghat and spouse Rodney. Also, stepchildren, Debbie and Tom Nork, Brian Barnes, Valerie Cone, Steven and Lisa Barnes. Grandchildren, Taylor Dusek and wife Lu, Matthew Sebesta and wife Carrie, Christopher Sebesta and wife Jessica, Rhett Wieghat and wife Andrea, Reed Wieghat and wife Madison, Charlie Carlton and wife Susan. Step-grandchildren, James Nork and wife Emily, Alex Nork and John Nork, Abbey Barnes, Bryce Barnes, Eric Barnes and wife Kristin, and Rachel Barnes. Great grandchildren, Joshua Sebesta, Brayden and Kylee Carlton, Carsen, Graysen and Carlie Wieghat and Owen Wieghat. Step greatgrandchildren, Astrid Barnes and baby Miles Barnes due in September. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Frances Cook Dusek and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews as well as a special niece and husband, Kelly Dusek Thigpen and Doug Thigpen.
Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 29, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with the Very Reverend Father Charles Otisiwah, E. V. celebrating the Funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. prior to the mass on Tuesday and rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m . Burial will be held in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in East Bernard.
Pallbearers are Taylor Dusek, Matthew Sebesta, Christopher Sebesta, Joshua Sebesta, Rhett Wieghat, Reed Wieghat, and Jim Nork.
Honorary pallbearers are Alex Nork, John Nork, Erik Barnes, Bryce Barnes, Brayden Carlton, Carsen English, Charlie Wieghat and Owen Wieghat. Also, Daniel Orsak, Ed Schneider, Dale Toellner, Larry Baker, Freddie Macha, Glenn Kominsky.
Family would like to extend their gratitude to East Bernard EMS and caregivers, Wanda Dickerson and Peggy Johnson as well as Angels Care Home Health from Wharton. Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.