Jerry F. Orsak, Jr., 72, of East Bernard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was born on June 10, 1950 to the late Jerry and Mary Ann Kutach Orsak, Sr.
Jerry was raised in East Bernard, attended Holy Cross Catholic School, and graduated from East Bernard High School. He later attended and graduated from Sam Houston State University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. He began working for WKM in a lab as a metallurgist. Later in his career, he worked for Dorian Tool in Hungerford. He married Joyce Ann Hadash on October 14, 1972 and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, solitaire, sudoku, crossword puzzles, watching westerns, and trying his luck with the Lotto. In a 5th grade contest, he won $5.00 and the town later adopted his slogan: “East Bernard, A Good Place to Live”. He was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jo Mican.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Orsak, daughters, Christy Smaistrla and husband, Ron, Angela Orsak, son, Matthew Orsak and wife, Kandace, sister, Debbie Orsak, brothers, Allen Orsak and wife, Leona, Pat Orsak and wife, Stephanie and Ronnie Orsak and wife, Wendy, grandchildren, Andrew Arceo, Ethan Smaistrla, Landon Krenek and Logan Krenek.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25 at 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Reverend Charles E. Otsiwah will officiate the Funeral Mass which will be held on Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. The Rite of Committal and Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery in East Bernard. Lunch will be served thereafter at the Holy Cross CCD building.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, PO Box 1325, East Bernard, TX 77435.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
