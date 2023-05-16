Jo Ann Gard Smith, 84, entered the gates of Heaven on May 13, 2023 and is in pain no more after a long struggle from a stroke. Jo Ann was born September 9, 1938, in Wharton, Texas, to Pansy Courtney Gard and Daniel Ross Gard, and was the oldest of four children.
Jo Ann moved with her family to Ballinger in 1952 and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1956, then attended Draughon’s Business College in Abilene. She obtained a job with the gas company in Midland where she met and married Jack Fleming in 1959. Jo Ann and Jack had two sons, Alan Gene and Mark Edward. Jo Ann went to work for Southwestern Bell in Midland, and continued to work for them in Wharton, Rosenberg and Houston after she and the boys moved to Wharton temporarily in 1968, and permanently in 1971. She worked for Southwestern Bell/AT&T for 27 years before retiring in 1992. Jo Ann married L. M. Smith in 1990 and they had several business endeavors during their 29 years together until Smitty’s passing in December of 2019.
Jo Ann was selfless in her love for helping others and would do anything for anyone in need. Her love for animals (especially cats) was just as strong. There hasn’t been a stray living creature in Jo Ann’s vicinity that she wouldn’t help. She truly was an example of the Lord’s commandment to love your neighbor as yourself. She was a longtime member of College Heights Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who have been such a blessing to us in taking excellent care of Jo Ann. And a special thanks to her sister Leila for her help and selflessness in taking Jo Ann into her home and providing all of her care during this past year.
Jo Ann is survived by her son, Alan Fleming and wife Melanie, brother Garry Gard and wife Ruth, sister Leila Gard and wife Judith Allen, niece Lou Ellen Bean and family, niece Gina Crozier and husband Doug, great-nieces Sydney and Katelyn Crozier, grandchildren Lance Fleming, Lauren Kalama and husband Josh, great-grandchildren Alyson Fleming and Kynoah Kalama, and stepchildren Linda Smith Carlton and family, and David Smith and family.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband L. M. Smith, brother Danny Gard, and son Mark Fleming.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Wharton County SPOT (Stray Pet Outreach Team), www.wcspot.org, P.O. Box 584, Wharton, TX 77488; Wharton County Library, whartonco.lib.tx.us, 1920 N. Fulton St., Wharton, TX 77488; or College Heights Baptist Church, 1515 Briar Ln., Wharton, TX 77488.
Visitation will be at Wharton Funeral Home on Saturday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 10:00 a,m. Interment will follow at Wharton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
