Manuel Guadalupe Rodriguez, Jr, (57 years old) of Wharton, Texas joined his parents in Heaven on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
He was born on March 15, 1964 in Wharton. He was the oldest son of Wharton natives Manuel and Stella Rodriguez. Manuel grew up in Wharton, attending schools there until he joined the National Guard.
In 1986, Manuel Rodriguez met and married Lisa Johnson, (from Missouri). Together, they had three children: Casha Rodriguez Smith, Sean Rodriguez, and Amanda Rodriguez.
Manuel was also the oldest grandson of Wharton natives Samuel and Maggie Gaona Rodriguez and Benito and Lupe Perez Rivas.
In addition to his children, Manuel also had seven grandchildren: Granger and Davina Smith; Alina, Felicity, and Declan Ochoa and Rayden Rodriguez.
Manuel is survived by his four siblings: sister Estella R Garza, and husband Mike Garza; brother Marty Rodriguez and wife Santitos Rodriguez, sister Veronica Rodriguez, and brother Samuel Rodriguez.
He was a fun-loving guy who marched to the beat of his own drum. He loved to read books, watch movies, sit around with family and friends and engage in fun discussions. He loved his food and loved to eat. But above all, Manuel loved his family very much.
There is no memorial planned but a scattering of his ashes is scheduled for March 18. Contact the family for more information.
