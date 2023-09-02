Julian Estrada, Sr., 70, of Lane City passed away on August 29, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born on August 19, 1953, to the late Jesse and Consuelo Valdez Estrada.
Julian was a carpenter and mechanic all his life. He was known to family as a jack of all trades. He enjoyed John Wayne movies, BB King songs on the radio, listening to good Tejano music and loved a cold beer with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Joe Jamie Estrada, Julian Estrada, Jr., Eric Garcia, and daughter-in-law, Priscella Garcia.
Julian is survived by his children, Judie Estrada Valdez and husband, Jasper, Connie Estrada Martinez, Julie Estrada DeLeon, Ynez Garcia, Annette Garcia, Mary Sanchez and Sandy Ann Garcia, sister, Delmira Estrada, brother, Jerry Estrada, 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and 3 nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 2 after 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Condolences can be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, TX 77488.
979-532-3410.
