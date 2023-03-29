Guadalupe Marin passed into the arms of the Lord on Thursday March 23 at a Richmond Hospital, she was 66. Guadalupe was born on July 9, 1956, in El Campo to the late Crescencia Castillo and Antonio Gonzales.
Guadalupe spent her whole life in the Wharton County area, and it’s also where she met and married the love of her life, Jose Marin, Sr. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wharton. She raised her six children and helped raise many grandchildren, and her family will fondly remember her for loving to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she couldn’t pass up a good game of Lotteria!
Guadalupe is survived by her children Minnie Alvlos of Sealy, Herlinda Ramirez of Wharton, Janie Marin (Raymond Garcia) of Wharton, Jimmy Marin (Rosemary) of Bay City, Jose Marin, Jr. of Sealy and Paul Marin of Wharton. She is also survived by siblings Diana Marin, Maria Gonzales, Tony Gonzales, Daniel Gonzales, Freddy Gonzales, 26 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Lalo Gonzales. The family would like to give a special thanks to her granddaughters Lynn Hemphill and Loyce Waddy for taking care of her in her later years so lovingly.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday, March 31 at 8:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Wharton. Rosary to be recited at 9:30 am. Funeral mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
