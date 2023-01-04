Reflections of Life
On May 14, 1936, Argana and Blanche Anderson gave birth to twins Lillie Mae and Willie Rae Anderson (passed at birth) in Spanish Camp, Tx. Lillie Mae was the third child of thirteen, born to Argana and Blanche Anderson.
Lillie Mae accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at Mount Vernon Baptist Church and continued to serve in her home church under the leadership of Rev. C. E. McWashington. She served as a faithful member, singing her favorite hymns and praying, until she became ill.
Lillie Mae graduated from T.L. Pink School in 1955. She went on to study the Culinary Arts at Prairie View A&M University. A few years following the completion of her Associates Degree, she began working in the cafeteria at Caney Valley. She decided to pursue a degree in nursing and graduated from Wharton County Junior College.
On October 23, 1960, Lillie Mae was wed to the love of her life, Edward O’Neal Sanford Sr, who preceded her in death. They were blessed with three children; one daughter, Carolyn Sanford-Williams and two sons (Edward Sanford Jr. and Eric Dwayne, who preceded her in death).
She proudly served as a nurse at Gulf Coast Medical Center, for 40 years. She gained her title as “The Whistling Nurse” by whistling tunes as she worked to keep up her patients’ spirits.
On the morning of Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the Angel of obedience drifted into her home where Lillie Mae was waiting. She answered the call from her Master and was accepted with open arms and a “Well done, Thy good and faithful servant.” Lillie Mae was surrounded by her beloved family at her bedside when she was called to live with her Heavenly Father. Having lived a full and prosperous life, Lillie Mae leaves to cherish her memories, daughter Carolyn Sanford-Williams, son-in-law Melvin Williams, siblings Tish Milner, Herman Anderson, Lillian Anderson, Marie Anderson, Martha Myles, Annie Anderson, Henry Anderson, and Alma Akins, granddaughters LaNita Criswell, Candace Mitchell, and Jessica Hurst, great-grandchildren Kameron Mitchell, JeDereon Steele, Marleigh Pogue, and Natyleigh Pogue and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She will now be in heaven with her husband, Edward Sanford Sr., sons Edward Sanford Jr. and Eric Dwayne and parents, Argana and Blanch Anderson, siblings, Douglas Anderson, Charles Anderson, and Edna Anderson.
