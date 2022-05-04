LaQuarius Mangum, age 28 yrs. old of Houston passed away April 23, 2022. Mrs. Mangum was born on May 29,1993 in Eagle Lake to LaTawanna Mangum. LaQuarius is survived by a host of many relatives and friends. Services will be Friday, May 06 at 1:00 p.m. held at Graveside at Markham Cemetery. Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel, Thursday, May 05, from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. We ask that EVERYONE WEAR A MASK when entering the building for  visitation. Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979/532-3602.

To plant a tree in memory of LaQuarius Mangum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.