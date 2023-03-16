Kathryn Alise Garcia, 20, of Inez, passed away on March 8, 2023. Kathryn was born on January 6, 2003 to JD Garcia and Sara Garcia in Wharton. Kathryn Garcia was known to have a heart of gold. A strong-willed individual, she only wanted to do what she felt was right. She loved her family and was always willing to do anything for them. Now that she is no longer with us, we all can rest assured that she is looking down upon us, caring for us in her own special way.
She is survived by her children, Kaysen Anthony Garcia and Elijah Alexander Garcia; her parents, Sara (Koch) and JD Garcia of Inez; brothers, Drew and Nathan Garcia of Inez; paternal grandmother, Rosa Garcia of Katy; maternal grandmother, Nora Koch of Wharton and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Mike Koch.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2011 Briar Ln, Wharton, TX 77488. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 204 Palm Ave, Riviera, TX 78379 with the Rev. Andy Sensenig officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Consolation Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Fenner, Drew Garcia, Christopher Stewart, Joel Koch, Thomas Garcia, Chris Garcia, Steven Cortez and Charles Garcia.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo, Tx 77437. 979-543-3681.
