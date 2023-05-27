Mary Rome, 82 years old of Wharton passed away on May 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born on June 2, 1940 in Glen Cove, New York to the late Gordon and Mable Lynch. Mary grew up in the Bellaire area and graduated from Bellaire High School. She later attended and graduated from Georgetown. She was a teacher in Houston for 10 years and later in Wharton for over 30 years. Mary married Ernest Joseph Rome on June 19, 1965 in Houston. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2010. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, yardwork and spoiling her great-grandson.
Mary is survived by her son, Anthony Rome and wife, Tammy of Burr, daughter, Angela Rome of Las Vegas, brother, Brad Lynch and wife, Francis of Houston, grandchildren, Jessica Cantu and husband, Brian, Casey Rome and Michael Rome, and her great-grandson, Oliver Cantu and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, May 26 at the Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton with funeral services starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-5332-3410.
