Mr. Jeff Allen, 23 yrs. old of Sugarland, passed away February 01, 2022. Jeff was born on May 18, 1998 in El Campo, to Samuel James Ward and April Allen. He is survived by a host of family and friends.
Services will be Saturday, February 12 at 11:00 a.m. held at Graveside Sandridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be prior to the service beginning.
We are asking that everyone wear a mask and social distance.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602
