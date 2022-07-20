Jerome James Pilcik, 83, of Richmond, died July 17, 2022, in Stafford, TX. Mr. Pilcik was born September 26, 1938, in Wallis, to Charles Joe Pilcik and Sofie Bilsky Pilcik.
Jerome worked for the Janczak Farms for over 35 years, and will be remembered as a tremendously hard worker. He served in the Army National Guard and was proud of America. He especially loved Christmas times.
Jerome is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann; and brother-in-law, Edward Wleczyk.
Survivors include his friends, Rodney and Sandra Janczak, Barton and Adele Janczak and son, Corbin, Bethany and Jordan Kelley and sons, Stetson, and Joseph Lagas.
Special thanks to Dr. Ivan Mefford, Dr. Shatish Patel, A*Med Community Hospice and their nurses, Kim and Ray and personal care giver Ira, and the Atrium Hospital for the care and comfort over many years.
Graveside services are set for 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Rosenberg City Cemetery, 1401 Avenue D, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with Deacon Billy Guerrero officiating.
Condolence messages may be written at www.garmanycarden.com.
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
