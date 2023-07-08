Johnny Bernard Dornak, 81, of Wharton, Texas passed away on July 3, 2023 at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. He was born on February 3, 1942 in El Campo, to the late John and Rosie Shimek Dornak.
Johnny grew up in Pledger and and then El Campo, where he graduated from El Campo High School in 1960. He attended and graduated from Wharton County Junior College then attended and graduated with a degree in History from Sam Houston State University. He started his teaching career for one year then moved to El Campo School District where he taught school and drove a school bus for several years. He then began his career with Gulf Coast Medical Center and El Campo Memorial Hospital as a purchasing agent for many years until he started his career in home repairs until retirement in 2013.
Johnny was a longtime member of the El Campo KC’s. He was musically talented. His love for Czech and Polka music led him to playing with various polka bands including Bill’s Polka Boys, Bobby Jones Band on occasion and ended his musical career with the Shiner Hobo Band where he shared his talents of playing tuba, trombone and baritone. One of the highlights of Johnny’s long lustrous musical career that he recently shared with his sons was being able to sit in with the Joe Patek Band when he was just a teen. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where he participated in their Men’s Choir and Mixed Choir. He also participated in the Polka Choir and Czech Choir. He was a devoted volunteer for Share Center of Wharton. Johnny was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Curtis Wayne Dornak, brothers, Jerome and wife Dorothy Dornak, and husband Victor and Mary Ann Dornak, Bobby Dornak and sister, Florence and husband Leo Paladino.
Johnny is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Margie, sons, John Paul of San Felipe, Kevin and wife Sandy of Frydek and daughter, Amy Saxton and husband Ben of Webster. Bonus children Kriss Parker and wife Pam of Columbus, and Cheryl Urbanovsky and husband Tommy of Wharton, sisters, Bernice Buss of El Campo and Norma Treybig and husband Tommy of Victoria, grandchildren, Kori Ammerman and husband Clay, Mackenzie Frankovic and husband Hunter, Kirk Parker, Kendall Dornak, Dillion Dornak, Tristan Saxton, Brodie Saxton, great-grandchildren Cru Alvin Ammerman, Harrison George Frankovic, and Ava Grace Ammerman.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wharton County Cares, the Share Center of Wharton or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 10 after 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral Mass and rite of Committal will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Pallbearers include Tommy Urbanovsky, Ben Saxton, Kirk Parker, Dillion Dornak, Tristan Saxton, and Brodie Saxton, Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Shiner Hobo Band, Share Center of Wharton Volunteers, George Fojtik, Larry Grigar, James Voldan, Johnny Voldan, El Campo High School Class of 1960, and the Holy Family Mens Choir. Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.