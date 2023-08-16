James “Jimmy” Vasek, Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in an El Campo hospital following an unforeseen illness. He was born on March 28, 1943, to the late James Frank Vasek and Annie Christine Muniza Vasek in Wharton, Texas.
Jimmy was raised in Crescent and graduated as valedictorian from Crescent High School in 1961. He received a four year scholarship to Texas A&M, but chose to spend his time as a farmer and raising cattle in the Crescent area. He married Donna Gayle Mathews on November 20, 1976 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton. They spent 45 wonderful years together. She preceded him in death on December 5, 2021.
He also worked at Texas Gulf Sulphur and together they owned Vasek’s Drive In in Wharton for many years. He enjoyed taking his family camping and fishing, working in the garden, listening to Polka music, and BBQing at their business and at home. His happiest moments were spent with his family and friends.
Jimmy will be greatly missed by his family including his daughter, Christine Pratka and husband, Brent of El Campo, sons, Scott Cunningham and wife, Donna of Wharton, and James Vasek, Jr. and wife, Rebecca of Salado, as well as his sister, Dorothy Craige and husband, Bert Nordin of Naples, FL, and grandchildren, Faith Cunningham, Hope Cunningham, Kenley Vasek, Erin Vasek, and Barrett Pratka.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Ann Rydell, Louise Dvorak, Richard Vasek and Edward Ondrias.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the caregivers at SPJST Senior Living in Hillje for the loving care given to Jimmy during his stay there.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 18 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton, TX. Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
