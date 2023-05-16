Julie Ann Daniel, 60, of Wharton, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on May 12, 2023. She was born on February 9, 1963 in El Campo to the Baltimor and Yolanda Gomez Garza.
Julie was raised in the El Campo area and attended school there. She worked at the Perma pom factory in Lane City for many years. On February 25, 1994 she married Gerardo Daniel. She enjoyed shopping, going to Hobby Lobby, drinking Dr. Pepper and relaxing at the beach. She loved family gatherings and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Gerardo Daniel, children, Jamie Garza, Amy Palacios, Victoria Sosa, Judith Sutton, Marisol Daniel and husband, Rodrigo Guerrero, Salena Daniel, Andrew Palacios, Domingo Sanchez and Leon Daniel, parents, Baltimor and Yolanda Garza, siblings, Rebecca Garza, Ruby Garza, Ruben Garza, Joe Ray Garza, Robert Garza, Frank Garza, and Roy Garza, 20 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Along with many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 16 starting at 5 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. with Father Samuel Appiassi officiating at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. The rite of Burial and Committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.