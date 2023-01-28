Zera Vernice Pietzsch passed into the arms of the Lord on January 25, 2023, at the age of 97. She was born on February 21, 1925, in Magnet, Texas to Arthur Reece Grantham and Ellen Josephine Perry Grantham.
Zera Vernice, the sixth of eleven children, moved to East Bernard where she attended school. She graduated from East Bernard High School in 1942. After graduation, Zera moved with her family to Luling. On April 25, 1949, she married Paul Julius Pietzsch Jr. at the Methodist parsonage in East Bernard. Two children were born, Dennis Pietzsch and Lanette Pietzsch.
Zera Vernice was a housewife all her life. She loved to read, cook, and garden. She also liked to vacation and play dominoes. Zera Vernice was a devout Christian and member of the First United Methodist Church in East Bernard.
Besides her parents and all her siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, daughter, Lanette, son-in-law, Logan Haley, grandson Adam Haley, and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Cavness Pietzsch. She is survived by her son, Dennis Pietzsch; grandchildren Jason Haley, Jamie Haley and Tim Siegert, Ashley Pietzsch Ivy and husband Taylor, and Chris Cavness and wife Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Trevor Siegert, Jaxton Ivy, and Zera Ivy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 30 from 5-7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in East Bernard. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in East Bernard with interment to follow at the First United Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers include Chris Cavness, Charles Chmelik, Thomas Hlavinka, Taylor Ivy, Tim Siegert, and Paul Svoboda.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of East Bernard, Wharton County Library East Bernard Branch, or Houston Hospice-El Campo.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. Rosenberg, TX 77471. Phone: 281-341-8800.
