Ms. Patricia Sanford, 69 of Wharton, TX., passed away September 06, 2022. Ms. Sanford was born on October 02, 1952 in Houston to S. T. Sanford and Geraldine Napper.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, September 17, at 10:00 a.m., held at Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979.532.3602.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Sanford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
